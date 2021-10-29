Perrie Edwards’ mother thought the singer had peed herself when she went into labour three weeks early.

The ‘Little Mix’ star’s mum Debbie Edwards thought her heavily pregnant daughter had lost control over her bladder despite the blonde beauty - who welcomed son Axel, her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, into the world in August - being convinced it was time for the baby to come.

The 28-year singer recounted the moment on an Instagram Live about how her new “obsession” came into the world earlier than expected.

Recalling how she woke up to a wet patch in the bed and hurried to her mother's room, she said: “I was like, ‘Mum, I think my water broke. And she was like, ‘No, you probably read the bed go to bed’. ‘I was like, sorry’. She's like, ‘It’s probably your bladder. You can't control your bladder these days. I was like, no, no, no, no, mam. Something is seriously happening. I think my water broke.”

The 'Confetti' singer called the moment “the most exciting thing I’ve experienced in my life” and a “big surprise” and she's embraced the positives of her son being born early.

She added: “We see it as an early arrival which I’m not mad because we got three bonus weeks.”

The mother and daughter duo made sure it was actually her water breaking and not an accident before informing Alex she was in labour as the 28-year-old footballer wasn't with her at the time.

Fortunately, Alex was by Perrie's side when she gave birth.

The pop star continued: “He was born that morning and it was the most amazing experience of my life. I can’t even explain how amazing it was. He’s [Axel] just the best.”

She began the video saying her new addition was just off-camera “sleeping peacefully”.