Queen Elizabeth has been told to rest “for at least two weeks”.

The 95-year-old monarch has cancelled her next two weeks of public engagements after doctors advised her to take some well-deserved rest.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday (29.10.21) that the royal will only be undertaking "light, desk-based duties" for the coming weeks, and comes as doctors previously told her to rest earlier this month which led to her cancelling her trip to Northern Ireland.

The Queen’s break means she won’t be attending the Festival of Remembrance on November 13, but she is reportedly determined to make it to the Remembrance Sunday service the following day.

The monarch will host some "virtual audiences" but not undertake any official visits, and her diary is to be "carefully examined" to Christmas and next year.

A royal source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “The senior royals as a unit have collectively discussed a greater need for collaboration in their projects together, whether that is explicitly working on the same topic or supporting each other on an ad-hoc basis, different plans will be drawn up to the ones that currently exist.

“After the coronavirus restrictions have ended they all feel the need to get out and do more.

“The Queen is aware of the need to rest and that is what she is doing now.

“No doubt she will be back when she feels ready."

The news comes after the Queen spent a night in hospital last week for "preliminary investigations" after being told to take it easy by her doctors.

A Palace spokesperson said at the time: "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."