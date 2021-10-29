Olivia Munn says being pregnant has resurfaced her past body insecurities.

The 41-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend John Mulaney, and has said she’s been struggling with the way her body has been changing, because it has triggered memories of her past battles with her body image.

She said: "I was called so many things, that I was too big to be on TV. Then I would start to under-eat, because I would hear those messages and I would try to take that message myself and be like, 'Fine you think I'm … sure call me fat, I'm fat, sure, whatever.’

“I would try to take those things people were calling me, and try to own them myself, but I was struggling behind the scenes.

“Being pregnant has brought up all those feelings, because there is so much of a, 'How am I supposed to do it right?'

“And I know there is no right, I understand that, but it's really hard, especially to have so many images in your face all the time of what truly looks like perfection."

While she’s been grappling with the new changes to her body, the ‘Predator’ star is also struggling to find her pregnancy style.

She told SiriusXM’s ‘Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw’: “It's just so hard because I will Google search street wear maternity, and a lot of it comes up with these gorgeous women who are super skinny, and have this little bump, and everything is effortless.

"They are wearing the same clothes, just looks a little different and I don't feel the same way.”