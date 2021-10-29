Zayn Malik’s sister has insisted the singer is “so loved” by his family after he was involved in an alleged altercation with Yolanda Hadid.

The 28-year-old singer plead no contest on Friday (29.10.21) to four criminal offenses of harassment involving his former partner Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda, after he was accused of “striking” the 57-year-old reality star – which he has “adamantly denied”.

And in the wake of the claims, his sister Waliyha has taken to social media to offer her love and support for her brother.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Family. We may not have it all together, but together we have it all. All we need. @zayn you are so loved by us all. (sic)”

Waliyha also shared another quote which declared “karma comes after everyone eventually”.

It read: “You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.”

And the beauty went on to quote an excerpt from her brother’s 2016 memoir, ‘Zayn’, which read: “I was always brought up to respect women. Both my parents instilled that in me, and in my experience, women have been the most intelligent, peaceful and positive influences in my life.”

The original claims against Zayn surfaced earlier this week, when he was accused of “striking” Yolanda.

Zayn has denied any physical contact, but entered a plea of no contest – which means he does not plead guilty, but is willing to accept the charges to avoid a court battle – to four counts of harassment.

According to court documents, Zayn – who has 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi - was at his Pennsylvania home on 29 September when he got into a huge argument with Yolanda.

He allegedly called Yolanda a “f****** Dutch sl**”, ordered her to “stay away from [his] f****** daughter”.

Zayn has also been charged with one count of harassing Gigi, as he is said to have screamed at her to “strap on some f****** balls and defend your partner against your f****** mother in my house,” during a phone call.

Following speculation about the altercation, Zayn issued a statement on Thursday (28.10.21), in which he said he had decided to “not contest” the claims in order to keep his life as private as possible.

He wrote on Twitter: "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

“In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Zayn went on to say the situation “should be a private matter”, and he’s determined to bring the family back to a “peaceful environment” away from the public eye.

He added: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."