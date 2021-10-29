Sir Paul McCartney: I had a crush on Queen Elizabeth

© BANG Media International

Tags

Sir Paul McCartney once had a crush on Queen Elizabeth.

The Beatles legend has admitted he “rather fancied” the 95-year-old monarch when he was a young boy, as he said she was “a good-looking woman” and “quite a babe”.

In his new book 'The Lyrics' – which was written with Paul Muldoon and which McCartney has described as being "as close to an autobiography" as he will ever write – he recalled: “She was a good-looking woman, like a Hollywood film star. I think part of the secret behind her popularity, at least for my generation, was that she was quite a babe ... In our boyish ways, we rather fancied her."

The 79-year-old musician also remembered playing a song for the royal, and admitted he wasn’t sure if she enjoyed the performance or not because she “didn’t have a lot to say” about it.

He added: “I don’t know how to break this to you, but she didn’t have a lot to say.”

McCartney previously spoke about his crush on the Queen earlier this year for the CBS News show, ‘The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special’, when he recalled watching her coronation on TV in 1953.

He said at the time: "Until then we hadn't had a television. And me and my younger brother were always begging our parents, 'Can we get a TV?' ... Well then suddenly for the coronation, everyone got one.

"We thought she was a good-looking woman. We were pre-teen boys in Liverpool ... She looked like a film star to us.”

The ‘Hey Jude’ hitmaker and his bandmates – Ringo Starr, John Lennon, and George Harrison – became the first rock stars to be honoured at Buckingham Palace by the Queen in 1965, and McCartney also recalled the strict protocol he had to follow.

He added: “[We were told] to not shake her hand; to call her 'mam' and not 'Your Majesty'; and you know, if she stops on the line and talks to you, talk to her ... Otherwise shut up."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.