Ivana Trump’s fourth husband Rossano Rubicondi has died aged 49.

The Italian actor and television personality has passed away at the age of just 49, his friend Simona Ventura confirmed on Friday (29.10.21).

Simona – who is an Italian television presenter – wrote on Twitter: “Rossano… Thanks for the journey we made together, for the good times and the bad, and also the tears and laughter, so many, and everything that we did together. Farewell. RiP (sic)”

As of the time of writing, the cause of Rossano’s death is unknown, but one Italian publication suggested he had been ill for a year prior to his passing.

Rossano dated Ivana – who has three children, Donald Jr., 43, Ivanka, 39, and Eric, 37, with her second husband and 45th US president Donald Trump – for six years before the pair tied the knot in 2008.

The couple had a lavish wedding that reportedly cost around $3 million and had a guest list of 400 people, including Donald, who hosted the big day, and Ivanka, who was her mother’s maid of honour.

Rossano and Ivana divorced less than a year after tying the knot, but they went on to have an on and off relationship for a decade until they finally called it quits in 2019.

Speaking at the time, Ivana said: “The relationship just ran its course. Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spent a lot of time in New York, Miami, and Saint-Tropez, and he has to work.

“The long-distance relationship really doesn’t work. We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable.”

Despite their split, the pair have remained friends ever since, and last saw each other in August this year when they enjoyed a dinner together in New York.