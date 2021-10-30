Ozzy Osbourne says he’s nervous about undergoing further surgery on his neck after his first surgeon “f***** up” the procedure.

The Black Sabbath rocker has a date set for his next operation on his neck, after he previously went under the knife for both his neck and back two years ago.

But Ozzy has said he isn’t confident about the procedure, because he ended up feeling worse after his first operation when his surgeon “didn’t do a very good job”.

He explained: "I now have a date for when I have my surgery on my neck.

"When I saw this guy he said, ‘The first guy didn't do a very good job'. He is not telling me that he can put me back to normal, which is no excuse.

"He says he can do this and that and do my neck. The way it is now I ain't very encouraged. What if it gets worse?”

And the 72-year-old star says he was told by his first surgeon that not having an operation could have left him “crippled for life”, even though he ended up in more pain than before going under the knife.

He added: “The first guy said if you do not have this surgery, you have got a good chance of being crippled for the rest of your life.

"So, I came out of the surgery. Jack [Osbourne, Ozzy’s son] has got video of me before and after the surgery and this guy f***** me up."

Ozzy is sceptical about his upcoming surgery but hopes things will go well and he will be able to perform again as he misses being on stage.

He said: "You know what even top guys make mistakes. And I am a bit gun shy after the first one. I am just hoping and praying that I can at least do a f****** show."

And although he’s dying to get back on stage, the ‘War Pigs’ hitmaker also still has reservations about the COVID-19 pandemic, as he believes people resumed normal life “too quickly”.

Speaking to SiriusXM, he said: "Personally, I know we went f****** nuts being stuck at home, but I think we all went back too quick.

"With this variant, there is so much bulls*** going round. Isn't it f****** bad enough? This variant is worse than the first one. I think this thing is going to be around for a long term. Look, someone somewhere [in music] had to make a move, but it was too premature.”