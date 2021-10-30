Alice Evans claims she only discovered Ioan Gruffudd had filed for divorce after she read it on a gossip website.

The 50-year-old actress says Ioan, 47, told their children Ella, 12, and Elsie, eight, that he and Alice might not get divorced despite their split in August 2020 and she was shocked to later read about his divorce filing online.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Alice explained: "[He told me] 'I'm sorry, Alice, but I'm afraid I don't. I don't love you any more.'

"We had always said we'd be together for ever, I reminded him, but his eyes remained cold.

"He slept on the sofa, saying he needed space. His manner was chilly and then one day he simply said he had found an apartment and was moving out.

"He still denied he was seeing someone else, and sugar-coated it for the children by saying that maybe we wouldn't get divorced. Had he been honest, had he said: 'I have fallen in love with someone else,' then perhaps I wouldn't have been so tormented.

"He moved out in January this year and I only found out he'd filed for divorce a few weeks later when I read it on a gossip website.

"What a gullible fool I'd been! I felt like I was in a windowless room and couldn't breathe."

And, Alice revealed sharing her woes on social media was the only way she could cope.

She said: "So, after eight months of torment and confusion, I went back online, because I felt nobody understood my pain. I had to let it out somewhere. My husband became remote and unfriendly and blamed me for being boring and irritating.

"My Twitter posts caused an eruption around the world. For me, it was quite an epiphany. Critics hollered that I should keep things private. But I felt I was being treated badly by the man I had married and I needed somebody — heck, everybody! — to know."

Alice also accused Ioan of breaking her heart twice, when he left her and again when he revealed his new relationship with aspiring actress Bianca Wallace on Instagram.

Alice wrote: "People may accuse me of washing my dirty linen in public but the sad truth is that the internet has been my friend and salvation through these awful months. But, it can be torture, too. And there was no greater torture for me than the day I saw him with his new girlfriend on his Instagram feed earlier this week.

"Now I am heartbroken. I feel dead. He's broken my heart twice. The first time when he told me he no longer loved me and the second time this week when I found out he had another woman. I have not heard a word from him since news of his relationship broke."