Kristen Stewart has learned she can't control what people think of her.

The 31-year-old actress insisted being worried about the opinions of others isn't just a problem people in the public eye face, but the difficulty for celebrities is that even a brief encounter can leave a bad impression.

She said: My experience with feeling like you don’t have control over a situation or others’ impression of you? That’s life. Everyone experiences that.

“You can’t control everyone’s opinions of you, but I think when the story on the street is just wrong and there’s no way to correct that.. Like the idea that maybe you had five minutes where somebody thought you hadn’t connected with them and they’ve gotten this bad impression of you.”

And the 'Spencer' star admitted she has often wanted to redo her interviews after realising "a million times" that she hasn't come across in the way she wanted to.

She told heat magazine: “I’ve wanted to run back a million times every day, ‘Oh hey, can we actually re-do that interview? I just thought about something else for a second. I didn’t say the right thing.’”

Kristen previously admitted she felt "pressure" to properly “represent” the LGBTQ+ community when she first came out as a bisexual woman.

She explained: “The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it’s like, ‘God, I’m 21 years old.’ I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I’ve been with.

"Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn’t like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery. This was a period of time when I was sort of cagey.

"Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could to not be photographed doing things - things that would become not ours. So I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn’t something I understood then. Only now can I see it."