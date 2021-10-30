Joanna Lumley reuses and recycles "everything" she can.

The 75-year-old star is an "original baby boomer" who grew up as "poor as rats", so she's always been raised not to waste money and urged others to follow her lead for environmental reasons.

She said: “We mended our own clothes and used stuff up, mainly because we were as poor as rats. I save string, elastic bands and collect the all the wire hangers from dry cleaners to take back. I reuse paper from parcels and recycle everything I can, switch off lights and reuse my old clothes.”

The 'Absolutely Fabulous' star dislikes the current "throwaway society" and does what she can do combat it.

She admitted: "Even in my TV shows I'm wearing old clothes".

Ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, next week, Joanna called for people to put pressure on their governments to tackle the climate crisis once and for all.

She told the new issue of Britain's OK! magazine: “The planet is our home, we must look after it. We can turn it around but only if we put in the effort now, and make sure our governments do as we tell them.”

While Joanna is concerned about the world that is being left for her granddaughters, Alice, 18, and 17-year-old Emily, she is also considering the legacy for the animal kingdom.

She said: “We also have to think about the starling’s grandchildren, the giraffe’s grandchildren, the lion’s grandchildren. Will they have a life?”

But some of the initiatives the screen legend saw while shooting her new TV show ‘Joanna Lumley and The Human Swan’ with conservationist Sasha Dench.

She said: “I also saw this huge pink tin container containing a vast laboratory that grew fresh food. All it needed was air and water. If we can feed the planet like that, we don’t have to take out so much soil. I also visited the BedZED eco-community in south London. I love the idea.”