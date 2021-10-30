Google has set up waiting lists for its Pixel 6 Pro because of high demand.

The tech company released its latest line of mobile phones, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, this month, but due to extremely high demand for the top end model they’ve had to set up specific waiting lists that will let people know when more phones are in stock.

On the Google Store, there’s now a banner advertising the waitlist at the top of the landing page for the Pixel 6 Pro.

The company said: “Due to high demand, some Pixel 6 Pro models may be out of stock or have long delivery times. Get notified when they’re back in stock, or check out other authorised retailers who may have them available.”

The banner includes buttons to join the waitlist and see other retailers where you can try to get the phone instead.

According to The Verge, the Google Store does update frequently and may occasionally have a Pixel 6 Pro available, but the banner is there to help people who may not want to wait for the store to update.

In a statement to The Verge, Google explained: “The banner on the Pro page on the Google Store is still accurate — some models of the Pro are out of stock. While we work to make more available, customers can check out our authorized partners nationwide while supplies last.”