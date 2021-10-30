TikTok is testing out a tipping feature.

The short form video platform is said to be playing around with a new feature that will allow people to give monetary tips to their favourite creators.

A video of the new feature was captured this week by creator Jera Bean, who noticed the feature in-app and applied for approval to be one of the first creators to try out the update.

According to her video, the feature will see creators paid every penny of the tip given to them by their fans, meaning TikTok won’t be taking a cut themselves.

In order to qualify to have tipping enabled, accounts must be in good standing on the platform, have at least 100,000 followers, meet an age requirement, and agree to TikTok’s tips terms.

If creators meet these criteria, they can then apply for the tool, but it's currently unclear whether everyone who applies will be approved.

Based on a follow-up video from the same creator shared Thursday evening, the application process seems to move fairly quickly, as Jera Bean has already been approved to use tips.

Her account now displays a “tips” button that directs users to a page where they can tip the creator $5, $10, $15, or a custom amount of their choosing with a minimum amount of $1.

Tips can be sent anonymously, or by using your TikTok username.

A spokesperson for the company told The Verge: “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience.”

Users must be 18 or older to send tips to creators, and the feature is being tested on a limited basis for the time being.