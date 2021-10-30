Jaime King has split from her boyfriend Sennett Devermont.

The 42-year-old actress and the 33-year-old activist have ended their one-year relationship, amid claims it had "run its course".

Although Jaime and Sennett were first linked in December 2020, they only went public with their relationship in August, when Jaime shared a picture of them together on Instagram and wrote: "I love you."

She has since deleted the picture and told Us Weekly recently: "I’m not dating."

Jaime's relationship with Sennett was her first since her split from Kyle Newman.

She filed for divorce from the 45-year-old director in May 2020 after nearly 13 years of marriage.

The pair have sons James, seven, and Leo, six, together.

During the acrimonious split, Jaime was granted a “partial” temporary restraining order preventing Newman from coming within 100 yards of her.

His representatives said: "Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond.

“As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care. Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs.”

He then filed for sole physical custody of the children, saying he was the primary caretaker.

King's representative said at the time: "Once again, Kyle’s lawyers have filed selectively redacted documents which perpetuate a false narrative about Jaime. Jaime’s utmost priority has been the well-being of her children and she will continue to pursue this privately for their sake.”