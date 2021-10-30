Kristin Chenoweth is engaged to Josh Bryant.

The 53-year-old actress and the 39-year-old Backroad Anthem guitarist are set to tie the knot after he proposed with a Rahaminov Forevermark three-stone Halo ring on the roof of New York City's Rainbow Room last week.

Kristin told PEOPLE and Vogue magazine: "I've been the runaway bride. Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."

Josh added: "My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"

The pair first met at the wedding of Chenoweth's niece in 2016, where Bryant's band was performing.

However, they did not start dating until 2018 after reuniting at the wedding of Kristin's nephew, where Backroad Anthem once again provided the music.

Kristin also shared the news on Instagram, writing: "Guess you’re stuck with me now, @joshbguitar. I love you and I’m never letting you go. A million times yes!!! Thank you too @voguemagazine and @people for breaking the news!!"

Josh added: "She said YES!!! Happiest day of my life! She is perfect in every way and I will always love you baby! I will cherish you forever @kchenoweth …baby bucks! @voguemagazine @people @michaelsimon64 @brucegweber @people."

Meanwhile, Kristin previously revealed that Josh had been teaching her how to use TikTok in lockdown.

She said: "We managed to stay creative and still have a good time ...

"My boyfriend is 14 years younger than me. Thus, I'm good at TikTok. I didn't know what TikTok was, I didn't necessarily want to do TikTok. Now I love TikTok with his help."

However, Kristin insisted the couple did have a little time apart from one another during lockdown.

She added: "He took a couple of walks on his own, as did I, because you just can't be with someone 24/7. That's the truth. And yet we managed to make it work somehow."