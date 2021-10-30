Millie Mackintosh still wants to feel like herself while pregnant.

The former ‘Made in Chelsea’ star is currently expecting her second child with her husband Hugo Taylor, 35 - who also featured on the E4 reality show about privileged Londoners - but wants to remain true to herself.

Millie, 32, told Hello!: “I just want to feel like me. There are lots of changes going on in your body when you are pregnant - changing skin, changing body shape, everything’s getting bigger. I definitely don’t want to anything drastically with my look.”

Millie also talked about feeling tired lately, explaining: “I’m waking up quite a few times in the night to pee and I have a teething toddler. Sleep is evading me.”

The couple welcomed their first child, 17-month-old Sienna in May 2020 during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

At the time, she spoke about giving birth, calling it “smooth and positive” after Sienna was delivered by C-section after finding out she was in the breech position.

She recounted: "All I remember is my classical playlist in the background, a lot of things going on; then, before I knew it, someone was handing me my baby. When I first saw her, I cried. I remember thinking: 'Oh my God, this is really real.' Even though you've been carrying a baby for nine months, you still can't quite believe it until you meet her. I definitely felt a surge of love in that moment."