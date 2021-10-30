Millie Mackintosh's pregnancy wish

Millie Mackintosh still wants to feel like herself while pregnant.

The former ‘Made in Chelsea’ star is currently expecting her second child with her husband Hugo Taylor, 35 - who also featured on the E4 reality show about privileged Londoners - but wants to remain true to herself.

Millie, 32, told Hello!: “I just want to feel like me. There are lots of changes going on in your body when you are pregnant - changing skin, changing body shape, everything’s getting bigger. I definitely don’t want to anything drastically with my look.”

Millie also talked about feeling tired lately, explaining: “I’m waking up quite a few times in the night to pee and I have a teething toddler. Sleep is evading me.”

The couple welcomed their first child, 17-month-old Sienna in May 2020 during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

At the time, she spoke about giving birth, calling it “smooth and positive” after Sienna was delivered by C-section after finding out she was in the breech position.

She recounted: "All I remember is my classical playlist in the background, a lot of things going on; then, before I knew it, someone was handing me my baby. When I first saw her, I cried. I remember thinking: 'Oh my God, this is really real.' Even though you've been carrying a baby for nine months, you still can't quite believe it until you meet her. I definitely felt a surge of love in that moment."

