Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are on good terms following their split.

The 28-year-old singer and the model, 26, recently ended their relationship after Zayn's alleged altercation with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, late last month but they are remaining close for the sake of their 13-month-old daughter Khai.

A source close to Zayn told PEOPLE: "Zayn's an amazing dad, and Gigi has said so. They are not fighting. They are actively and amicably working to find the best way to co-parent now. Yolanda is inserting herself into a situation that does not involve her."

However, friends of Gigi have admitted their relationship was complicated.

The insiders explained: "Zayn has a complicated personality. It's been hard at times for Gigi to live with him.

"They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild. She has had some issues with Zayn. She thinks he could treat Gigi better. This is creating conflicts between Yolanda and Zayn."

It was revealed last week that Zayn had pled no contest to four counts of harassment over the alleged altercation with Yolanda, which took place when she arrived at Zayn’s house when Gigi was away in France.

According to court documents, Zayn was at his Pennsylvania home on 29 September when he got into a huge argument with Yolanda.

He allegedly called her a “f****** Dutch sl**”, ordered her to “stay away from [his] f****** daughter”.

Zayn has also been charged with one count of harassing Gigi, as he is said to have screamed at her to “strap on some f****** balls and defend your partner against your f****** mother in my house,” during a phone call on the same day.

Following speculation about the altercation, Zayn issued a statement in which he said he had decided to “not contest” the claims in order to keep his life as private as possible.

He wrote on Twitter: "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

“In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

Zayn went on to say the situation “should be a private matter”, and he’s determined to bring the family back to a “peaceful environment” away from the public eye.

He added: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."