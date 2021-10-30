Gisele Bundchen still has ambitions she "wants to accomplish".

The 41-year-old star retired from the catwalk in 2015 and has subsequently focused her attention on her family life - but Tom Brady, her husband, admits that his own career plans are still an "issue" for the loved-up couple.

Tom, 44 - who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL - explained: "I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now. And I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish.

"You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida.

"But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying: ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.'"

Tom - who has Vivian, eight, and Benjamin, 11, with the Gisele, as well as a son called Jack, 14, from a previous relationship - enjoys having free time during the off-season.

However, he wishes he was able to spend even more time with his family.

Tom - who is one of the world's biggest sports stars - told 'Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray': "I get a lot of time off, actually.

"Football players, we get a good healthy off-season. And I try to do my best with the kids. Although I wish I was there more, but I think if I was there too much, you know, they might be sick and tired of me screwing up everything that’s been going on in the house for a long time too."