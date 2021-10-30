Tommy Fury has agreed to change his name to Tommy Fumbles if he loses to Jake Paul.

The 22-year-old boxer and the 24-year-old YouTuber have agreed to get in the ring in Tampa Bay, Florida, on December 18, and Jake claims that Tommy - who is the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury - will change his name if he loses the fight.

Jake told ESPN: "I offered Fury to change his name to Tommy Fumbles or put up $500,000 of his purse if he loses.

"He chose to agree to change his name. Guess he puts more value on money then he does his own family name. Maybe he knows his family is disowning him once he loses, so money and Molly [Mae-Hague, Tommy's girlfriend] is all he's going to have left."

Earlier this month, Tommy promised to end Jake's career ahead of their fight.

The boxer revealed he can't wait to get in the ring with the outspoken YouTuber.

Tommy - who starred on 'Love Island' in the UK in 2019 - said: "I will end his boxing career. There is no more Jake Paul after we fight, that’s it."

The celebrity duo have been engaged in a heated war of words over recent months.

And Tommy warned Jake that he stands no chance in the ring.

He explained: "Jake Paul gets me nowhere in boxing terms - he’s not a boxer, so beating him doesn’t get me a world title shot, it doesn’t get me any respect from any of the other fighters.

"Everyone knows what other fighters think of him, so it doesn’t get me anywhere - it’s a good payday, an easy fight, but then I’m going back into the proper boxing world.

"I’m going to win some titles, go down in history, and do what I’ve been doing my whole life."