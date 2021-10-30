Nick Offerman "depended on marijuana for escapism" at one time in his life.

The 51-year-old actor - who previously played Ron Swanson in the sitcom 'Parks and Recreation' - has admitted to turning to marijuana as means of escaping his everyday troubles.

He shared: "When I depended on marijuana for escapism, I couldn’t get the good stuff and now that I can afford the most incredible pot, I don’t want it!"

Nick was actually raised in a "very conservative" environment, and can still recall being surrounded by all kinds of discrimination during his younger years.

He told The Independent: "It’s an incredibly white community with all the trappings ... We’ve got homophobia. We’ve got xenophobia. We’ve got racism. You name it."

By contrast, Nick's parents are the "most selfless" people he's ever met.

He explained: "As far as we’re concerned, we’ve got good values, we go to church, we work hard, we’re decent people.

"My parents are the most selfless couple of citizens I’ve ever met in my life. But nobody thinks about why there are no people of colour in our school."

Nick was raised as a Catholic, but he soon became bored of going to church and organised religion altogether.

The actor said: "I realised that nobody was into it. They were going through the motions so that they could go home, watch the football and have a meal."

Nick ultimately switched his focus to the theatre and found that acting gave him the feeling he was looking for in church.

The Hollywood star - who appeared alongside Michael Keaton in the 2016 drama 'The Founder' - shared: "Once I entered that world, I realised, ‘Oh, this is what they were going for.'"