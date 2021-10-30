Queen Elizabeth is "on very good form", according to Boris Johnson.

The UK Prime Minister has revealed that the 95-year-old monarch is in good spirits - despite being advised by doctors to rest for two more weeks.

He shared: "I spoke to her Majesty, as I do every week, this week and she's on very good form.

"She's just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that's the important thing.

"The whole country wishes her well."

Buckingham Palace recently announced that the Queen would not undertake official visits for two weeks, after receiving advice from her doctors.

The monarch will continue with some light, desk-based duties over the time period. However, she's determined to attend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London on November 14.

Earlier this week, an insider revealed that the Royal Family have been rallying around the Queen amid her health concerns.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her children - Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three - are among the royals who have been especially supportive of the monarch.

A source shared: "[Duchess] Kate sent the queen a huge bouquet of flowers from her family. George, Charlotte and Louis made ‘get well soon’ cards [after she spent a night in hospital]."

The Queen and the Duchess have been "talking more than ever since [the] health scare".

And although the Queen returned to Windsor Castle after undergoing preliminary checks, the royals have been urging her to "take it easy".

The insider added: "The Queen says she’s fine and doing well, but she’s said that before, so naturally [the family is] concerned. They’d been urging her to take it easy for months."