Kris Jenner felt "nervous" ahead of Kim Kardashian West hosting 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 65-year-old star has admitted she felt anxious before her daughter took to the stage to host the iconic TV comedy show.

She shared: "My daughter, I love her so much, but she was on 'Dancing With the Stars' and couldn't put two steps together. Now she's on another really major show, and I was a bit nervous, thinking, 'Please, let's go back to dancing'. She's not a comedian."

However, Kim's appearance on the show proved to be a success and Kris revealed that she even consulted her family about her jokes before she took to the stage.

Kris explained on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show': "The things that she said, the jokes she told, were so obviously silly to us as a family that it was just worth mentioning and making fun of.

"We don't take ourselves too seriously. We know how to be in on the joke and have a good time. She ran every joke by every single one of us."

Kim hosted 'Saturday Night Live' earlier this month and the brunette beauty relished the experience.

The 41-year-old star - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with Kanye West - also loved having the support of her friends and family ahead of her TV appearance.

An insider recently shared: "Kim had an incredible time hosting 'SNL'.

"Her family and friends are so proud of her and thought she was hilarious. She felt supported by them and feels confident in how she did. It was so nice for her to have her close friends and family there and cheering her on, including Kanye."