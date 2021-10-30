Iggy Azalea loves celebrating Halloween with her son.

The 31-year-old rap star has an 18-month-old son called Onyx Kelly and Iggy has taken to social media to reveal how much she's looking forward to the occasion.

The blonde beauty - who split from Onyx's dad, Playboi Carti, last year - wrote on Twitter: "My son just tried on his Halloween costume and I’ve only seen him this excited when meeting a dog for the first time. He is SO happy about his costume. (sic)"

In response, one of Iggy's followers tweeted: "A child’s excitement is truly one of the greatest things ever! Happy Halloween and stay safe! (sic)"

And Iggy - who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens - said: "The look of pure joy ! (sic)"

Iggy previously admitted that she couldn't wait for Halloween.

The 'Work' hitmaker explained earlier this month that she was counting down the days until the annual celebration.

Iggy wrote on Twitter: "I just got back from a haunted house and I had SOoOOoO much fun!!!!

"I’m ready for it to be Oct 31st already [pumpkin emoji] (sic)"

Iggy also revealed via the social media platform that she was having a trampoline built for her baby boy.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker loves online shopping and is looking forward to the Cyber Monday sales on November 29.

She tweeted: "Why am I already excited for cyber Monday sales and it’s still October lmao something is wrong with me. (sic)"

Asked if there's something she's particularly keen to buy, Iggy replied: "New outdoor furniture."

And asked whether Onyx has a big playground, she shared: "They have one walking distance from my house so he plays on that but I’m building him an in ground trampoline. (sic)"