ABBA's Benny Andersson feared his bandmates might've lost their singing skills before they launched their comeback.

The iconic pop group - which also features Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - have reunited for their long-awaited ninth studio album, 'Voyage', but Benny has confessed to having some doubts before they started recording.

Benny shared: "I think what I felt was Agnetha and Frida were so happy about doing this. And it's sort of understandable, isn't it?

"I mean, they haven't been doing much for the last 40 years: they've done a couple of albums each, but they haven't really been singing much, so doing this was ... seeing them being happy about what we were doing, them liking the tunes. That was perfect."

Benny initially harboured fears about what would happen when they reunited in the studio.

However, his concerns quickly disappeared.

He told the Guardian's Saturday magazine: "It was exactly the same as it had always been.

"We came into the studio, the control room, I had made copies of the lyrics, we played the backing track, the girls sang along and asked questions, and then they took the sheets of paper into the studio and started singing.

"I have to tell you, when they came in the studio, I thought: maybe I should have asked them first, before we planned all this, if they can still sing. But after the first day, I didn't need to worry."

Despite their absence from the music scene, the band members have remained close friends and have loved spending together over recent decades.

Benny said: "We've been seeing each other through the years, meeting for this and that: we are friends."