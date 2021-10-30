Alec Baldwin thinks Halyna Hutchins' death was a "one in a trillion episode".

The 63-year-old actor accidentally shot the cinematographer with a prop gun on the set of 'Rust' and Alec has now given his first on-camera reaction to the incident in New Mexico.

He said in a video obtained by TMZ: "I'm not allowed to make any comments because it's an ongoing investigation. I've been ordered by the Sherriff's Department in Santa Fe. I can't answer any questions about the investigation. I can't.

"It's an active investigation in terms of a woman died."

Alec described the cinematographer as his "friend" - but explained that he couldn't reveal too much about what happened.

He said: "She was my friend.

"The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened. I've been told multiple times, 'Don't make any comments about the ongoing investigation.' I can't."

Alec revealed that Hutchins' husband, Matthew, is still in a state of shock.

And the Hollywood star is also trying to offer his support to Matthew.

He said: "The guy is overwhelmed with grief ... There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode. It's a one in a trillion event.

"He's in shock. He has a nine-year-old son. We are in constant contact with them, because we're very worried about his family, his kid."

Alec is currently "awaiting for the Sherriff's Department to tell us what their investigation has yielded".

The actor also hopes that the tragic incident will prompt change.

He added: "Remember, how many bullets have been fired in films and TV shows in the last 75 years. This is America. How many bullets have gone off in movies and on TV sets before? How many, billions in the last 75 years?

"And nearly all of it without incident. So what has to happen now is, we have to realise that when it does go wrong and it's this horrible, catastrophic thing, some new measures have to take place."