Megan Thee Stallion plans to "continue to be paid and pretty" after her graduation.

The chart-topping rap star has been studying health administration at Texas Southern University over recent years and she's revealed her ambitions for post-college life.

Megan, 26 - who also dreams of establishing an assisted living facility in Houston - was initially asked by one of her Twitter followers: "what are u planning to do after u graduate @theestallion #SomethingBigIsComing (sic)"

And in response, Megan tweeted: "I plan to continue to be paid and pretty [tipping hand emoji] lol but also open my assisted living facility in Houston (sic)"

Megan has managed to successfully balance her online studies with her rap career over recent years.

And the 'WAP' hitmaker - who is one of the best-selling artists in the world - previously discussed why she's so determined to graduate in spite of her fame and success.

She said: "I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed."

Megan - whose mother died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer - is also determined to graduate for the other women in her family.

The rapper explained that her mother and her grandmother have helped to make her the woman she is today.

Speaking about her ambitions, she explained: "I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed.

"My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."