Lance Bass's home gym has "changed [his] life".

The 'NSync star has been making an attempt to get fitter and admitted it wouldn't have been possible without the Tonal's Home Gym equipment that he's had installed.

He said: "I just started getting back into fitness lately and this has changed my life."

The 42-year-old star and his husband, Michael Turchin, welcomed twins Violet and Alexander into the world earlier this month and Lance has been doing a lot of reading to be prepared for the latest stage in his life.

Discussing how he is currently reading Harvey Karp's 'The Happiest Baby on the Block', he told Life & Style magazine: "I'm reading a lot of baby books right now."

At the time of their birth, Lance took to Instagram to share his delight, posting a photo of each birth certificate.

The post read: "The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!"

The certificates showed that Alexander was born one minute earlier than Violet, and that the boy was slightly bigger, weighing in at 4lbs 14oz compared to his sister's 4lbs 11oz weight.

For Halloween fanatics Lance and Michael, the timing of the arrival couldn't be better.

Lance previously said: ""They have no choice but to love Halloween because I'm obsessed and they're going to be obsessed!"

The happy news for the couple - who have been married since 2004 - comes after several bouts of heartache following failed IVF attempts and a tragic miscarriage in 2020.

At the time, Lance said: "You try to trick yourself into not getting excited because you know anything can happen at any time, especially in those first few weeks when there’s a huge possibility that the (embryos) won’t stick."