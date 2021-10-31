Jameela Jamil had her first kiss when she was 21.

The 35-year-old actress - who is in a relationship with musician James Blake - admitted she hasn't smooched many people and she even counts an on-screen lip lock with her 'Good Place' co-star Manny Jacinto as part of her limited experience.

She told US Weekly magazine: "I had my first kiss at 21...

"Manny Jacinto is the seventh person I ever kissed.

"It was on screen, so everyone says it doesn't count, but screw them. I'm counting it."

If she's feeling down, Jameela likes to take a trip to the nearest supermarket.

She explained: "When I'm sad, I go and wander around supermarkets.

"I find aisles of snacks very comforting."

The 'I Weigh' founder has a few favourite celebrities she is keen to hang out with.

She confessed: "I don't care what anyone thinks about me, apart from Keanu Reeves. I really want him to like me...

"I'm obsessed with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and am desperate to be invited to one of his cheat meals."

And Jameela once went to desperate lengths to impress Sir Elton John.

She admitted: "I once lied that I could DJ and got booked to perform for Elton John.

"So I had one week to teach myself."

Jameela recently slammed her critics who questioned why she had received a producing credit on her boyfriend's latest album, 'Friends That Break Your Heart'.

The star - who previously hosted the BBC Radio 1 Chart Show - tweeted: "A lot of mostly women insisting I couldn’t possibly have actually worked on my boyfriend’s music, and that he must have just credited me to be nice… I was a DJ for 8 years, and studied music for 6 years before that. You are part of the problem of why women don’t pursue producing (sic)"

Jameela subsequently urged women within the music industry to support each other.

She said: "Didn’t expect this conversation to blow up the way it did, or to see so much support. Saddened to see how many women in music have faced so much gaslighting over their skill and input and sending you love. We have to AT LEAST do better for each other because these are BLEAK TIMES (sic)"

Jameela also took to Instagram to address the issue, revealing James "had to fight me to take credit on this album because I was so preemptively sick of the internet. Especially after this same thing happened on his last record that I worked for countless hours on."