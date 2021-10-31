Microsoft has bought moderation company Two Hat.

The tech giants have acquired the content moderation provider that’s been working with the brand for the past few years in helping to keep harmful content off Xbox.

Two Hat was founded nearly 10 years ago by a former Disney Interactive security specialist, and uses AI to classify and filter billions of human interactions across messages, images, usernames, videos, and more.

Dave McCarthy, head of Xbox product services, said in a statement: “For the past few years, Microsoft and Two Hat have worked together to implement proactive moderation technology into gaming and non-gaming experiences to detect and remove harmful content before it ever reaches members of our communities.

“Two Hat’s technology has helped to make global communities in Xbox, Minecraft and MSN safer for users.”

Microsoft are hoping the acquisition will help improve first-party content moderation in gaming on both PC and Xbox.

Two Hat also has a number of its own customers, and Microsoft isn’t planning to stop supporting them.

Dave added: “This is a deep investment in assisting and serving Two Hat’s existing customers, prospective new customers and multiple product and service experiences here at Microsoft. With this acquisition, we will help global online communities to be safer and inclusive for everyone to participate, positively contribute and thrive.”

The company has been trying to acquire several popular communities in recent months, including Pinterest – which was recently bought by PayPal – TikTok, and Discord.