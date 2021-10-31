Queen Elizabeth is "totally committed" to hosting a family Christmas.

The 95-year-old monarch was briefly hospitalised for tests earlier this month and has cancelled all in-person engagements for the next two weeks but she is determined to rest up and recover so she can see her loved ones at their traditional festive celebrations.

Last year saw the queen and her husband Prince Philip - who died in April aged 99 - spend Christmas alone because of coronavirus restrictions, so it is said to be "incredibly important" to her that she gets to spend this festive season with her wider family.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “This year, more than ever, it is incredibly important to Her Majesty to be surrounded by her loved ones.

“The queen is totally committed to hosting everyone as she hopes to make it back to full health in the coming weeks.

“Her Majesty is resting under doctors’ orders with the intention of being able to fully enjoy the company of her extended family over the holiday period.

“After being forced to cancel a host of engagements, the family get-together will be the perfect tonic.”

Buckingham Palace recently announced that the Queen would not undertake official visits for two weeks, after receiving advice from her doctors.

The monarch will continue with some light, desk-based duties over the time period. However, she's determined to attend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in London on November 14.

Earlier this week, an insider revealed that the royal family have been rallying around the queen amid her health concerns.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her children - Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three - are among the royals who have been especially supportive of the monarch.

A source shared: "[Catherine] sent the queen a huge bouquet of flowers from her family. George, Charlotte and Louis made ‘get well soon’ cards [after she spent a night in hospital]."

The queen and the duchess have been "talking more than ever since [the] health scare".

And although the monarch returned to Windsor Castle after undergoing preliminary checks, the royals have been urging her to "take it easy".

The insider added: "The queen says she’s fine and doing well, but she’s said that before, so naturally [the family is] concerned. They’d been urging her to take it easy for months."