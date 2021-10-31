Kevin Feige has urged fans to temper their expectations about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

There has been a lot of speculation about the upcoming movie, with rumours suggesting that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are both set to reprise their roles as the legendary hero, but Marvel boss Kevin doesn't want audiences to get overexcited.

He told Empire magazine: "Rumours are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true.

"The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don't get."

The movie will see Tom Holland return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man but Andrew. who played the character in two films, insists that he won't be appearing in the flick - which is slated for release in December.

The 38-year-old actor said: "I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well. You can't help but imagine scenes and moments of 'Oh, my God, how f***ing cool would it be if they did that?'

"But it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in. But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening. No matter what I say, I'm f*****. It's either going to be really disappointing for people or it's going to be really exciting."