Maya Hawke worries her phone is "separating [her] from real connections".

The 23-year-old actress relies on her phone for all sorts of different things, but she knows that it's also having a potentially damaging impact on her life.

She explained: "I’m sure [people are over-reliant on their phones], but it would be hypocritical of me to be judgemental because I love my phone.

"I love that I can go for a walk, put on headphones, listen to Phoebe Bridgers, feel melancholy and cry. I love that I can take a bath, play an audiobook and learn about neuroscience while I wash my hair. For someone who travels all the time and hates being alone, that connectivity is awesome.

"I use my phone all the time but I’m sure it’s rotting my brain and separating me from real connections. For my generation it’s hard to know life without it and what we’re missing out on."

Maya is the daughter of actress Uma Thurman and actor Ethan Hawke, and she admits that her parents were initially reluctant to see her follow in their footsteps.

The actress - who has starred in the hit Netflix series 'Stranger Things' - revealed that her parents have eventually become "supportive" of her career choice.

She told the Observer newspaper: "They were wary of the public life side of acting and the difficulties of that. They also tried to protect me from falling into acting.

"They wanted to ensure I had a strong enough backbone, my own passion for it and work ethic. They didn’t want to cart me along every red carpet or have me do bit-parts in their movies.

"Once I was old enough, and it was clear they were my choices, they were very supportive."