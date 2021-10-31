Leigh-Anne Pinnock intends to remain tight-lipped about the names of her two-month-old twins.

The 30-year-old singer - who stars alongside Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards in Little Mix - welcomed twins into the world in August with fiance Andre Gray, but Leigh-Anne doesn't have any intention of revealing the names of her children just yet.

She explained: "I’m just gonna keep it [the names] to myself."

Perrie, 28, also welcomed a baby called Axel with soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21.

And the blonde beauty admits that motherhood has totally transformed her life, explaining that nothing now ever "goes to plan".

Perrie - who started dating Alex in 2016 - told Stella magazine: "You can’t plan anything. Even when you want to feed them at a certain time, it never goes to plan."

Back in June, Leigh-Anne admitted that being pregnant had been the "hardest thing" she's ever done, due to the side-effects.

The pop star took to Instagram to discuss her pregnancy experience, revealing she had swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs and "a whole heap of hormones".

The 'Black Magic' hitmaker - who joined Little Mix in 2011 after competing on 'The X Factor' - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Time to give my body some credit ... this is the hardest thing I have EVER done, I have struggled these past few weeks.

"Swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs and then chuck in a whole heap of hormones to the mix ... but then I think about what's actually going on inside this belly and I'm mind blown ... creating life ... I am so proud of how far I've come and so grateful for this blessing (sic)"