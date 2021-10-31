Tommy Fury will be trained by his half-brother Tyson Fury for his upcoming fight with Jake Paul.

The 22-year-old boxer - who starred on the UK version of 'Love Island' in 2019 - is set to face Jake in Tampa, Florida, on December 18, and Tommy's dad, John Fury, has confirmed that the world heavyweight champion will be in his corner on fight night.

John told BT Sport: "Tyson's going to be in his corner that night. I think Tyson's flying out there [to the US] in a few weeks to help him out.

"Whatever desire he's missing, Tyson will put there, I'm sure of that.

"Tyson will sort his head out so I'm looking for a Tommy win in explosive fashion – the end of Jake Paul."

John admitted that the upcoming fight against the YouTube star will be a career-defining clash for Tommy.

He also explained that Tommy's mindset will be the key to the outcome of the fight.

John said: "Tommy knows he's up against a stacked deck, but he should still beat Jake Paul at a canter. And if he can't, there's no way in the boxing world for him.

"It's make or break, for both men, but it'll hit Tommy harder because Tommy's supposed to be a professional boxer.

"Tommy will work hard, he'll do what he's got to do. Has Tommy got the skill to beat him? Yes. Has he got the power to knock him out? Yes.

"All it is with Tommy – he's young, can he handle the big occasion on the night? But I'm sure he's thought about it many times before and he's got the king of the ring in his corner.

"Am I confident he can beat Jake Paul? Course I am. The only thing that can beat Tommy on that night is Tommy - his mindset. I know Jake Paul can't beat Tommy, no matter what he does."