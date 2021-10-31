Alyssa Milano would happily vote for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to become the next US President.

The wrestler-turned-actor has previously suggested he'd love to run for the Presidency one day, and Alyssa has revealed she'd vote for Dwayne "in a heartbeat".

Alyssa, 48, told 'Extra': "There is a clear service-through-love mentality that he has that is really apparent … I think he comes from a place of love and respect … I have so much respect for someone who didn’t stand by just because of their fear it would alienate half of their audience.

"I am grateful he did come forward and endorse [Joe] Biden when the country was going through such struggle."

Dwayne, 49, previously revealed that he would run for US president if he had enough support from Americans.

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor - who is one of Hollywood's best-paid stars - has been hinting at a possible White House bid for several years, and Dwayne revealed he's keen to "unite" the country.

He said: "I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that."

A poll previously suggested that 46 percent of Americans would consider voting for Dwayne.

The actor has admitted to being humbled by the results of the survey.

Dwayne - who became an international star in the wresting world, before making the move into the film business - said in an Instagram post: "I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick-up truck driving, fanny-pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people. (sic)"