Vogue Williams is expecting her third child with Spencer Matthews.

The 36-year-old star and Spencer - who already have Theodore, three, and Gigi, 15 months, together - have revealed they're set to welcome another child into their family in spring 2022.

Vogue - who has been married to Spencer since 2018 - wrote on her Instagram account: "Baby number three on the way!!! This has been a lot harder to hide third time around, I feel like I’ve had a bump since the first month (sic)"

The TV star revealed she can't wait to introduce Theodore and Gigi to their new sibling.

She told HELLO! magazine: "It'll be the more the merrier.

"Theodore and Gigi absolutely love each other – they're always playing together. My sister Amber is my best friend and I want the three of them to be best mates."

Vogue plans on finding out the sex of the baby - but she doesn't think her children really mind either way.

She said: "Gigi doesn't have a clue she's getting a little brother or sister and I don't think Theodore minds. He doesn't really understand yet. If I ever mention the baby, he asks: 'Is it coming now?'"

Spencer, 33, is also "delighted" about the news.

He shared: "It was a wonderful moment. I was delighted. We'd been trying, but I never expected it to happen as easily as it did. We're very lucky."

Despite her pregnancy, Vogue intends to keep working well into the new year.

The TV star admitted she "wouldn't know what to do" with herself if she wasn't staying busy with work.

She said: "I'll probably keep working up until the baby arrives. I wouldn't know what to do with myself if I wasn't working."