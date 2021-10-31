Ryan Reynolds admits being the co-owner of Wrexham FC is "more magical" than he ever imagined.

The 45-year-old actor and Rob McElhenney bought the Welsh soccer team earlier this year, and they attended their first home game as the new owners of the club over the weekend.

Ryan wrote on his Instagram account: "Being co-chairman of @Wrexham_FC is more magical than I'd have ever thought (sic)"

The Hollywood duo watched their team draw 1-1 with Torquay United on their first visit to the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham's home stadium.

And while Rob is optimistic about the team's future, he knows that a lot of work is needed to take the team where they want to go.

The actor - who is best known for starring in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' - wrote on Twitter: "I love the fight in this club and this town. There’s lots of work to do but we’re all in this for the long haul. @Wrexham_AFC [Welsh and American flag emojis] (sic)"

Ryan and Rob recently revealed they're dreaming of taking the Welsh team all the way to the Premier League, the top division in England.

Speaking about their long-term ambitions, Ryan said: "We've been surprised how emotionally invested my friends and family are in this. It's something incredibly contagious.

"It's been tough as it's been a year plus (since making their bid to buy Wrexham in September 2020) watching from afar and following on social media.

"I don't profess to be a football expert, but I see the beauty of the fan and I see it through others.

"We'd be lying if the dream wasn't the Premier League. We want to get back in the Football League and continue our way upwards."