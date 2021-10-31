Jada Pinkett hails 'brilliant' daughter Willow Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has praised her "brilliant" and "talented" daughter Willow Smith on her 21st birthday.

The 50-year-old actress - who also has Jaden, 23, with her husband Will Smith - has taken to Instagram to lavish praise on her daughter, who celebrated her landmark birthday on Sunday (31.10.21).

Alongside a video featuring throwback photos and clips, Jada wrote: "My baby ain't no baby no mo’! You are 21 Ms @willowsmith! Your dad INSISTED that he have a baby girl and I'm sooooo glad he did. You are one of the most resilient, courageous, brilliant, insightful, talented, beautiful humans I know. I don't have the words to express the deep love I have for you or how happy I am to watch you spread your wings. BUT... I hope you can FEEL how much I love you and how much of a Divinely astounding blessing you are to me. Happy freak’n 21st Willoween Bean!!!!!!! [kissing and heart emojis] (sic)"

Will, 53, has also taken to the photo-sharing platform to pay his own tribute to his daughter.

The Hollywood star - who has been married to Jada since 1997 - read out an excerpt from his book that recalled the story of Willow's birth.

Will says in the video clip: "She showed up two weeks early in dramatic fashion. I was the first person to hold her - she was so tiny her whole body fit in one hand, her limbs dangling off the edge of my palms.

"Within 15 seconds she had her nickname, something I call her to this day: my bean."

Will later joked: "She came out, I held her, I gazed in awe at her and then screamed at the top of my lungs, 'Oh my god, where's his penis?'"

Will captioned the post: "This is the (nerve wracking) moment I read my book to @willowsmith for the first time and told the story of her birth 21 years ago. Love you, Bean! Happy Bday! (sic)"

