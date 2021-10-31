Maya Hawke doesn't know if she's related to Tennessee Williams or not.

The 23-year-old actress is the daughter of actress Uma Thurman and actor Ethan Hawke - but she doesn't necessarily believe her dad when he claims she's related to the iconic playwright.

Asked if the rumours are true, Maya replied: "My dad says so. I don’t really believe it.

"But I’d love to do a Tennessee Williams play some day. I haven’t done any theatre since school and it’s top of my list."

Maya is related to two of Hollywood's biggest names - but she's admitted that she hasn't seen all of her parents' films.

In fact, the actress makes a concerted effort to avoid any of the bleak ones.

She told the Observer newspaper: "It’s funny, I haven’t seen them all.

"Sometimes you don’t really want to watch your mom getting shot or your dad go through painful emotions, even though you know it’s pretend. So mostly I only watch the happy ones.

"One of my favourite movies of my mom’s is 'The Producers', where she’s dancing around being fabulous. That’s much more fun to see than John Travolta jamming a needle into her heart."

Maya actually made her film debut in 'Little Women' alongside Emily Watson.

And she has fond memories of working with Emma, 31, on the 2019 drama movie.

She said: "Emily Watson was unbelievably kind.

"She played Marmee and truly was a maternal figure on that set. I remember when one scene wasn’t working, she just held all our hands, looked down at the ground and let out this beautiful sing-scream. It changed the energy in the room, which was a cool trick."