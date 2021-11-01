Lana Del Rey has reportedly split from her fiance.

The 'Video Games' hitmaker got engaged to Clayton Johnson last December, months after they met via a dating app, but they are said to have gone their separate ways due to the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting the 36-year-old singer to throw herself into her music to get over her heartbreak.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “She’s been working on the new album.

“Lockdown had its struggles and they have sadly gone their separate ways.”

Clayton had shared a photo of them together on Instagram in February but the picture has now been removed from his account, quit social media entirely in September.

Explaining her decision, the 'Blue Jeans' hitmaker said: "Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts.

“That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency."

Lana assured fans she will continue to work on her music, poetry and spoken word albums, but is also “going on some different endeavours”.

She added: “I’m still very present and love what I do. I am absolutely here for the music.”

The 'Born to Die' singer offered her fans a “heartfelt thank you” for all their support through the years but admitted she’s keen to work on other things outside of the spotlight.

She said: “I wanna say a heartfelt, just, thank you for, you know, continuing to kind of see me through the music.

“It’s always important to be witnessed and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust.

“For right now, I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests.”