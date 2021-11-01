Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has donated $25 Starbucks gift cards to the staff at the non-profit PL+US (Paid Leave US).

The 40-year-old former 'Suits' actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying Britain's Prince Harry in 2018 - has been advocating for paid leave for all in the US, and this week it was revealed that the royal couple had given the gift of coffee, via their Archewell Foundation, to employees of the organsiation, which set the goal of gaining paid family and sick leave for all in America by 2022.

Neil Sroka, communications director for PL+US, posted a screenshot of the digital gift card on Twitter and thanked Meghan.

He wrote: "The Duchess of Sussex (aka #MeghanMarkle) bought everyone at @PaidLeaveUS a few cups of coffee while we're working overtime to #SavePaidLeave. Unbelievably classy... and necessary. Truly honored to know she has our backs in the fight to win #PaidLeaveForAll (sic)"

A note on the voucher read: "Hi there, Just a little something to keep you going. Thank you for all that you do.

From: Archewell."

Last month, Meghan penned an open letter to congress calling for paid leave for all and highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic has "exposed long-existing fault lines in our communities."

The mother-of-two - who has Archie, two, and Lilibet, four months, with the 37-year-old prince - wrote: "I'm not an elected official, and I'm not a politician. I am, like many, an engaged citizen and a parent.

"And because you and your congressional colleagues have a role in shaping family outcomes for generations to come, that's why I'm writing to you at this deeply important time—as a mom—to advocate for paid leave.

"Over the past 20 months, the pandemic has exposed long-existing fault lines in our communities. At an alarming rate, millions of women dropped out of the workforce, staying home with their kids as schools and daycares were closed, and looking after loved ones full-time. The working mom or parent is facing the conflict of being present or being paid. The sacrifice of either comes at a great cost."

Meghan - who revealed she was fed "on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler" growing up as it was all her family could afford - added: "Paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place, or those who live in one of the few states where a leave program exists.

"If we're going to create a new era of family first policies, let's make sure that includes a strong paid leave program for every American that's guaranteed, accessible, and encouraged without stigma or penalty."