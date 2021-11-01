Kylie Jenner is in 'full mommy mode'

Kylie Jenner is in "full mommy mode" .

The 24-year-old beauty mogul - who is expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott - kept things simple for Halloween on Sunday (31.10.21) as she dressed as a black cat with ears and facepaint because she was more focused on her three-year-old daughter Stormi.

Alongside a series of family photos which showed Travis dressed as Michael Myers from the 'Halloween' film franchise and Stormi dressed as Ariel from Disney's 'Little Mermaid, Kylie wrote on Instagram: "In full mommy mode this Halloween. I hope everyone has a safe night."

Kylie's half-sister Kourtney Kardashian - who is mother to Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with ex-partner Scott Disick - told her younger sibling to cherish the time.

She commented: "Full mommy mode is my favorite! Hold onto it!"

Kylie's low-key approach to Halloween is a stark change from last year, when she went all out, dressing as a cobra snake to honour her sister Kendall Jenner at a themed birthday bash.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who wore a simple catsuit with a big black coat over the top - is said to be "giving Stormi as much attention as possible” before the new baby comes along.

A source recently added: "[She is also] focusing on her health and her baby’s health at the moment and finishing setting up the nursery."

While she and her rapper partner have kept the due date a secret from the world, she was said in August to be "a few months along".

A source said at the time: "Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited. She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

