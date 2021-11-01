Bebe Rexha recreated the late Anna Nicole Smith's 1994 wedding to 89-year-old J. Howard Marshall for Halloween.

The 32-year-old pop star went all out for spooky season, staging the infamous nuptials of the Playboy model - who died from an accidental overdose aged 39 in 2007 - and the late oil tycoon, who was 90 when he passed away a year after they tied the knot.

The 'I Got You' singer could be seen in a wedding gown with an old male playing the groom sitting holding her hand in the professional shoot.

Anna Nicole was just 26 when the pair said their vows, and when the billionaire businessman passed away, the blonde bombshell was not included in his will, and a lengthy court battle is still waging on between their estates.

Other stars pulling out all the stops this year included Hailey Bieber, who dressed as Britney Spears throughout various stages of the pop icon's career, from her Latex red jumpsuit from 2000's 'Oops!...I Did It Again' video to the schoolgirl from 1998's '...Baby One More Time' promo.

Justin Bieber's model wife also imitated the 39-year-old singer's 1999 Rolling Stone cover by David LaChapelle, which featured the 'Toxic' hitmaker laying down cuddling a Teletubby and holding a white telephone to her ear.

And lastly, Hailey recreated Britney's racy 'Slave 4 U' music video ensemble, consisting of a hot pink bra and matching thong worn over skin-tight wet-look black pants.

The 24-year-old beauty captioned a carousel of the various looks on Instagram: "Happy Halloweekend the first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I've been shook ever since. (sic)"

Power couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker - who recently got engaged - dressed as Alabama (Patricia Arquette) and Clarence (Christian Slater) from the Blink-182 star's favourite film, 'True Romance'.

In a series of snaps, the loved-up pair recreated the 1993 movie's poster, with Kourtney donning eye-popping pink leopard print leggings.

For the next shot, Kourtney, 42, sat on the back of a Cadillac in a blonde wig and smooched her man - who added a black hairpiece to his tattooed skull - with her legs wrapped around him and did a similar pose in the studio for the third photograph.

Quoting the motion picture, Kourtney captioned the post: "Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you're so cool, you're so cool, you're so cool."

Travis, 45, commented: "@kourtneykardash You're so cool, you're so cool, you're so cool."

Trevor Noah transformed into The Weeknd's red suit-wearing 'After Hours' alter ego, much to the delight of the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker.

The 37-year-old television host captioned the snap: "The Weekday."

And the 31-year-old megastar commented with the shocked face and flaming heart emoji.

Elsewhere, retired NBA player Dwayne Wade's two-year-old daughter Kaavia - whom he has with Gabrielle Union - went as Adele in a mini version of the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker's Schiaparelli gown, alongside Chad Easterling and Nicole Lyn's son, Crosby Sparrow, as the singer's sports agent beau, Rich Paul.

And the latter commented on Dwayne's images of the kids with a series of sob emojis and added how "amazing" they looked.