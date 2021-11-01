Princess Eugenie shares son's Halloween costume

Princess Eugenie's son dressed as a monster for Halloween.

The 31-year-old royal - who welcomed August, her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, into the world in February - marked the tot's first spooky holiday by dressing him in a purple furry costume with several eyes.

Eugenie took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (31.10.21) to share a photo of August crawling towards the camera, with his head concealed by the hood of his costume.

She quipped in the caption: "At least my little Halloween monster is scary…(sic)"

She also shared another picture of August clutching a cuddly Minion toy.

She captioned the post: "[pumpkin and ghost emojis]... wonder what they are talking about..(sic)"

Earlier in the day, the princess - who is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - had shared a photo of autumnal scenery near her home and showed off her "attempt" at pumpkin carving.

She captioned the latter post: "My 2021 attempt at a scary [pumpkin emoji]. Happy Halloween."

Meanwhile, Eugenie's pop star pal Ellie Goulding - who has son Arthur, six months, with husband Caspar Jopling - recently praised the princess for sharing motherhood tips and candid admissions about the reality of parenting with her.

She said: "‘There’s a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums, not only dealing with being pregnant, but then breastfeeding, and just figuring it all out. It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what’s going on, and I’m grateful for that."

Eugenie recently revealed her beloved grandfather Prince Philip - who died in April aged 99 - gave her and Jack one of his paintings as a wedding gift when they tied the knot in 2018.

She said: “It was so nice, it’s now sitting in my house in London and I’m so proud of it, you know?”

