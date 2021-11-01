Anna Wintour and Victoria Beckham have led tributes to footwear mogul, Manolo Blahnik, as the designer marks 50 years in fashion.

The 78-year-old Spanish founder of the eponymous luxury shoe brand is celebrating five decades in the business, and the Vogue Editor-in-Chief and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer are among those to honour him.

Speaking to Footwear News, Anna, 71, said: “Every time I get dressed in the morning, Manolo is there. How wonderful it is to have one of my oldest friends — a charming, hilarious erudite, an utterly brilliant man — always with me.”

And Posh Spice, 47, - who collaborated with him on her own shoe collection - hailed Manolo for doing "toe cleavage" like no other.

She said: “I have wonderful memories of Manolo sitting in my studio when we collaborated on shoes for one of my collections. He had his pad on his knee, and was beautifully sketching a gladiator sandal that would later walk the runway.” I have always loved the BB pump — nobody does a toe cleavage like Manolo.”

Hilton matriarch, Kathy Hilton, 62, said her collection of Manolos will remain in her closet forever.

She told the outlet: ”I have been wearing Manolo Blahnik shoes since the beginning. Some of the very first shoes I still have in my closet. They are classics, absolute works of art that will always live in my closet.”

And her daughter, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 38, added: “I always admired my mom's collection of Manolos when I was little. They were so elegant and grown-up! They always stood like out from all the other shoes in her closet. They are actual jewellery for the feet.”