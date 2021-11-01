Bob Geldof has been granted permission to build a Monet-inspired pond.

The 'I Don't Like Mondays' hitmaker had a planning application for the huge wildlife feature - which will span 130ft by 65ft and be 8ft deep - in the grounds of his home in Davington Priory, Faversham, Kent, approved by officials last week, the Daily Mail newspaper reports.

Documents submitted to Swale Borough Council had cited the pond at artist Claude Monet's home in France - which he depicted over 250 times in his Water Lilies paintings - as the "design inspiration".

They stated: "The design inspiration for the pond has come from Monet's pond at Giverny, with a mix of fresh-water plants and trees to maximise the biodiversity value. The environmental benefits are considered to outweigh any perceived 'less than substantial' harm to the setting of the listed buildings nearby, however the buildings are well distanced to be physically unaffected by the development. A critical element of the project is that these new ponds will have clean water. This is important because most countryside ponds are now badly damaged by pollution, and evidence shows that pond wildlife is declining across the UK."

Although the application was approved following a 15-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Boomtown Rats frontman and his wife Jeanne Marine must hire archeologists to monitor the works as two trial trenches at the 12th century estate revealed deposits containing medieval remains including building materials.

The pond will be sited between a walnut and chestnut tree in an area previously used for grazing sheep. It will be filled with plants including yellow flag iris, purple loosestrife, meadowsweet and ‘Charles de Meurville’ water lilies, and will also provide a home for wildlife including frogs, birds and insects.

The water feature will contribute to the One Million Ponds Project, an initiative designed to increase freshwater wildlife habitats throughout the UK.

When Bob submitted the plans, neighbour Jennifer Pout gave them her backing.

She said: "The priory already has a thriving wildlife population which we benefit from seeing, bats, owls, squirrels, birds, and stag beetles. It's great news that this area will benefit from another type of wildlife haven. Let's hope it'll not get swamped with the mozzies we're already plagued with."