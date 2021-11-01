Caitlyn Jenner has praised Kanye West for being "really, really, really good" to her.

The 72-year-old former Olympian always got along "very well" with the 'Stronger' rapper - who split from Caitlyn's former step-daughter, Kim Kardashian West, in February - though she acknowledged he had some "out there" ideas.

She gushed: "I liked Kanye. I got along very well with Kanye. He was certainly out there but he was always very, very, very good to me."

The 'I Am Cait' star also shared details of Kanye and Kim's lavish wedding in 2014 and praised the 44-year-old musician for bringing his grand plans to fruition.

Speaking to her housemates on Australia's 'Big Brother VIP', she said: "Kim's getting married to Kanye. They decide to have the reception the night before, at Versailles in Paris.

"Kanye rents out Versailles, and they have never had a private party there, but Kanye pulls the strings. It was spectacular.

"They thanked everyone and said tomorrow, the wedding will be in Florence. We are in Paris. They said pack your bags, we have two huge private jets."

And when the guests arrived at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, Caitlyn was stunned by the extravagant celebration.

She continued: "I am up there looking out over the city of Florence and I think, what I need is Bocelli. The blind singer.

"Kim comes walking down this long walkway, and what do I hear? Bocelli. I am thinking this is perfect.

"I think, wait a second, and there he was, standing right behind me. Andrea Bocelli. I turned around to Kris and I go [jaw dropped].

"Kanye had set that all up. It was a very cool wedding. Great attention to detail. Kanye was very very good at that."

Elsewhere on the show, Caitlyn - who publicly came out as trans in 2015 - recalled how she used to go driving dressed as a woman, and had a near miss when she was spotted by a neighbour, only for her outfit to be explained away as a Halloween costume.

She said: "I would go out driving, go out and try not to get caught. It was kind of scary. But it was the only time you could express yourself.

"So I did that, honestly, pretty much most of my life...

"I had a neighbour of mine pull up beside me - I had a Porsche at the time, and he recognised my car.

"He saw me inside there [in women's clothes]. The good news was, it was the day before Halloween. And my neighbour just says, 'Oh my god, Halloween party time! See you later!' "