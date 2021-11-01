Nicholas Braun's life is "easier" now he's famous.

The 33-year-old actor has become a household name playing Cousin Greg in 'Succession' and he's amazed that he's now attracted high-profile fans such as Sean Penn and Jon Bon Jovi.

He reflected: "You know, things are just easier. I can have a meeting with someone now that I wouldn’t have met pre-'Succession'. All of a sudden you’re in front of someone you’ve been watching so long, and they’ve seen my work.

"“Artistically, so many things open up for you. You meet someone at an awards show – back when we could go to awards shows – and that someone has seen my work now.

"You know, for a lot of years, nobody was really seeing the stuff I was doing. So that’s a great thing, being part of something people are watching, that people I revere are watching. Now I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m on your radar?’’’

However, Nicholas admitted it can be difficult being spotted by fans when he's out and about.

He told The Observer magazine: "It’s great on the one hand. It means, ‘Oh, I can probably get more work.’ Better prospects for me, because of the success.

"The other part of it is, when 'Succession' comes back, I’ll be more aware of, you know, people know who I am. It’s new. It’s a new thing. And sometimes it get’s a bit… Like, it was nice when we had to wear masks every day.”

The actor can understand why people often get him mixed up with his character.

He said: “I have the same face and I have the same voice and I generally have the same haircut. It’s pretty easy for someone to be like, ‘Oh, yeah, looks like him, sounds like him, so… Greg!’”

And he admitted shooting the show allows him to put his "quirkiness or awkwarness" on show without a "guard".

He said: "[Greg is me] without a guard, a guard I would usually put on in life, where I’m like, ‘Ah, I don’t think I should let that part of me run totally free, because people might feel weirded out.’ With Greg I’m like, ‘That part you usually put a gate around? Why don’t you just let that part go?’ "