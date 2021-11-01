Ron Perlman's ex-wife will keep their house in their divorce settlement.

The 71-year-old actor filed paperwork to end his 38-year marriage to spouse Opal Stone Perlman in November 2019 and the former couple have finally had an agreement on dividing their assets signed off by a judge.

According to TMZ, Opal will keep the Los Angeles house and a leased Mercedes-Benz, wile Ron gets to keep a leased Tesla.

The 'Hellboy' star has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $12,500 per month in spousal support, plus 20% of his annual income between $52,000 and $1.5 million.

In February, Ron was declared legally single after a judge granted a request he'd made to the court in October 2020 to bifurcate the divorce - meaning the specifics will be resolved at a later date - because he wants to marry his fiancee, Allison Dunbar.

Opal took eight months to respond to the 'Monster Hunter' star's divorce petition, citing irreconcilable differences, and sought spousal support and for Ron to cover the cost of her legal fees.

Ron also cited irreconcilable differences in his petition, and the date of separation he listed, 10 May, was just five days before he had sparked speculation his marriage was in trouble after he was pictured kissing Allison, who appeared on his Crackle series 'StartUp'.

Child support isn't an issue as Ron and Opal's son Brandon and daughter Blake are adults, and in his legal documents, the 'Pacific Rim' star had confirmed he will pay spousal support to the jewellery designer if required to.

It was previously claimed finding love with 49-year-old Allison had helped the 'Blade II' actor "feel younger" again.

A source recently said: "Nowadays, Ron is like a new man. Before lockdown he and Allison started taking tango and waltz dance lessons, he's working out more, eating healthily and even drinking green smoothies.

"He says Allison makes him feel younger and they don't care about the age gap at all, anyone who hangs out with them thinks they're the perfect match."