Ed Sheeran loves dancing to S Club 7's music whilst in fancy dress.

The ‘Bad Habits’ singer sometimes lets loose to some cheesy music, such as the British pop group, whose hits include 'Reach', 'Don't Stop Movin'' and 'Have You Ever'.

The 30-year old singer told Dave Berry on Absolute Breakfast: “My best friend Lauren bought me a box of wigs for my birthday, like really crazy wigs so on certain nights the wigs come out. We put on Country music, it is like the best one to play in there and also an early 2000’s RnB, hip-hop playlist, or just straight S Club 7.

“That is when you know the night is turning good, soon as Reach comes on. My friends hate it as well because my friends try and be all cool at the beginning of the night."

However, unfortunately for Ed, his last party, which was to celebrate the dropping of his new album ‘Equals’ was a “solo party” after testing positive for COVID, and on Friday (29.10.21), he shared a note with his social media followers about it.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer wrote on Instagram: “I’m obviously still in Covid isolation but please let me know what you think when it’s out. It’s the most proud of ever been of a price of work and I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Gonna be having a solo party tonight and tomorrow to celebrate, blast it loud. Love you all x.”

Along with Ed, his 15-month-old daughter Lyra - who he has with his 29-year-old wife Cherry - also tested positive for the virus, however, he found the silver lining in their joint self-isolation.

He said: “Sometimes I am away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great.”

