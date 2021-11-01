Sega is considering a partnership with Microsoft to produce the 'Super Game' project.

The games designers - best known for their flagship 'Sonic the Hedgehog' series - will build the games using Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

Sega president Yukio Suino said: "We are very pleased to announce today that we are considering a strategic alliance with Microsoft to help develop Sega's new 'Super Game' initiative as well as build a next-generation game development environment. By considering a strategic partnership with Microsoft, we seek to further advance our game development so that our titles can be enjoyed by fans all over the world; in this regard, we aim to build an alliance that utilises both Sega's powerful game development capabilities and Microsoft's cutting-edge technology and development environment."

It comes after almost three years after Microsoft's announced a collaboration with rival creators Sony back in 2019, which promised "cloud-based solutions for gaming experiences and content-streaming", but any such union is yet to come to fruition.

This time, however, Microsoft seemed optimistic about potentially teaming up with the "iconic" gaming brand.

Microsoft exec Sarah Bond said: "Sega has played such an iconic role in the gaming industry and has been a tremendous partner over the years. We look forward to working together as they explore new ways to create unique gaming experiences for the future using Microsoft cloud technologies. Together we will reimagine how games get built, hosted, and operated, with a goal of adding more value to players and Sega alike."

But like Sony, there's no suggestion that Microsoft will be signing any takeover bids with Sega - it is more about the cloud technology which is expected to dominate the future of video games over the coming years.